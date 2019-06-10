This lady's tweet has stirred a lot of controversy online.





One side says there are more victims of rape than men who are falsely accused so the focus should be on prosecuting rapists. The other side says that women who make false rape claims deserve to be prosecuted because they are the reason the public doubts rape victims.







See tweets below and tell us what you think:

Instead of advocating for rape which by far outnumbers false allegations at an astronomical rate, you want to cater to men’s egos and gain cool girl points by being a total nincompoop. Nasty PickMe™️. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ — Pick-Me™️ Alert (@pickmealert_) June 8, 2019

I hope you use the same energy to call out rapists. — Chidinma (@Echezona_) June 9, 2019

I see the backlash you're getting from the real problems we're having in our society, TOXIC HUMAN BEINGS.



But surely if you're plans are just, be sure that you'll make it big time!



Goodluck! — Benjamin Benson C. (@Bentuzene) June 8, 2019

No please.

They think all of you are the rapists I want to protect. Please take this down please — OLUWAFIKEMIKEWA (@EreluChocolate) June 9, 2019

you’re going to dedicate your life to the less than 5% of false rape allegations instead of the thousands upon thousands of real rape allegations? On god we will get you some dick! X — 𝕽𝖔𝖏𝖉𝖆 (@rojjiie666) June 9, 2019