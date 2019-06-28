



Abductors of Felix Akinde, a commercial driver who was kidnapped on Tuesday, have demanded a ransom of N5 million.





Akinde was abducted at Ita-Ogbolu, Akure north local government area of Ondo state when he was conveying nine passengers to Onitsha in Anambra state.





He had picked up the passengers at Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti state and was heading to his destination when the attackers struck around 6am.





The gunmen abandoned the vehicle by the roadside while they marched Akinde and other victims into the forest.

A family source revealed on Thursday that those holding Akinde made their demand during a telephone conversation on Wednesday.





“The kidnappers have contacted us, they are demanding a ransom of N5 million,” the source said





“They confirmed that he is with them and that he would not be released until they get the ransom. They have called again today to find out if the money is ready. The 5 million naira is just too much for us. I don’t know where they want us to see such amount.”





Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo police command, said policemen were on the trail of the attackers.





When TheCable visited Ita-Ogbolu on Wednesday, a police van was seen at the scene of the kidnap.





Akinde’s vehicle was also seen inside the police station in the community. While a police officer on duty denied knowledge of the attack, Undie Adie, the state commissioner of police, confirmed the incident, but said only one person was kidnapped.





A corn seller less than 200 meters to the spot where the incident occurred told newsmen that the attackers took advantage of the deplorable condition of the road.





She said she saw the vehicle parked in the middle of road when she was going to the farm in the morning.





“Around 6am when my husband and I were going to the farm, we saw a red bus at NYSC junction with all the doors opened,” she had said.





“Our thought was that the vehicle had a mechanical fault but we later realised that it was attacked. This road is bad, that’s why it’s easy for the kidnappers to attack them. We are appealing to Governor Akeredolu to help look into this road before they finished kidnapping all of us.”