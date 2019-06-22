Garba Talawai, divisional police officer of Mashi in Katsina state, has been arrested over the death of Rabi Abdullahi, the housemaid of Sadiya Danyaya, identified as his girlfriend.





Gambo Isah, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed his arrest in a statement.





Isah said the corpse of the deceased was found along a bush path in the state.





“Yesterday at about 12.00hrs, one Abubakar Haruna, a councillor in Mashi LGA, reported to the DPO of Mashi, SP Garba Talawai, that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi,” the statement read.

“The DPO and his team went and removed the corpse to Primary Health Centre, Mashi. The corpse was later identified as that of one Rabi Abdullahi,16, of the same address, but only for some health workers on duty to identify the corpse as having been brought the previous day by the same DPO, along with one other policeman yet to be identified, inside a Toyota Carina II identified as the DPO’s.





“The corpse was later identified as a housemaid to one Sadiya Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO.





“However, the said Sadiya confirmed that she reported to the DPO that the girl had been missing since Wednesday after she rebuked her for carrying an unwanted pregnancy and for sleeping outside the house.





“Preliminary investigation has indicted the DPO for being complicit in the concealment of facts with respect to the cause of death of the housemaid.





“The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, has already directed a thorough, meticulous and comprehensive investigation into the matter.”