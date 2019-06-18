



The Kano State Zoological garden has reacted to report that a huge Gorilla swallowed the sum of seven millions raised during the last Sallah celebrations in the state.





BBC Pidgin had last week reported that a finance officer claimed that “a huge Gorilla” sneaked into their office to “swallow” the money.





However, the Managing Director of the zoo, Mallam Umar Yusif Umar dismissed the report, stressing that the money was stolen by burglars and not Gorilla.





Speaking with Guardian, Umar said: “I was called midnight on Sunday 9th, June, by the head of security that armed robbers burgled our office, including the revenue office.

“About 6.30am, I left my home for the office and immediately I arrived I met my office and that of all the directors opened.





“Instantly I called the DPO, Sharada police station and reported the case to him. As far as I’m concerned, I suspect theft and nothing close to Gorilla.”