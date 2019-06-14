



A Kano High Court on Friday dismissed an application of four Kano Emirate Kingmakers to stop newly installed Emirs from parading themselves as Emirs.





The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamosi dismissed the application by the kingmaker’s counsel, Barr. Suraj Saida, SAN, that the Emirs can continue going about their lawful activities as Emir of their Emirates.





Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamosi then adjourned the matter to June 27th for further mentioning and to ensure accelerated hearing in the suit.





The defendants in the suit were represented by the immediate past Attorney General of the state, Barr. Ibrahim Muktar.

The Babamosi-led court had earlier granted the order of the applicants, directing the Kano state government, Speaker House of Assembly and six other defendants to maintain status quo until the determination of the substantive suit.





Kano state government upgraded the four new emirate councils to first-class status following the passage and assent of appointment and deposition of emirate council law 2019, by the state House of Assembly.





The four kingmakers in Kano Emirate had sued Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for creating four new emirates and appointing first-class emirs for them.





Other plaintiffs joined in the suit are the Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, the Kano House of Assembly and the Attorney General of Kano State.





The new emirs: Tafida Abubakar-Ila, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Ibrahim Abubakar ll, and Aminu Ado-Bayero were joined in the suit.





Also, the Plaintiffs in the suit are Madakin Kano, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, District head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, District head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan.