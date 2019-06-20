



Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Corruption Commission has invited some officials of the Kano Emirate council and others to explain why the council paid their foreign medical bills.





This is despite the court order against Governor Umar Ganduje and the commission.





The commission has asked those affected to appear at the chairman’s office conference room on Monday June 24, 2019, Daily Nigerian reports.





“The commission in the exercise of its power conferred to it under Section 9 and 15 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended) is further investigating an alleged violation of Section 26 of the Commission’s enabling Law in the management of Kano State Council Funds,” the letter signed by the Director of Public Complaints and Mediation read.





“Consequent upon the above and pursuant to the provision of Section 31(1) (a) and (b) of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended) you are requested to extend the Commission’s invitation to some personalities that expenditures were incurred for them in the respect of medical sponsorship to overseas to appear before this commission along with relevant documents to shed more lights on same…”





Those invited are: Maryam, one of the wives of Emir Sanusi; two wives of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero – Binta and Hadiza; 93-year-old Sarkin Bai and District Head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan; 92-year-old Jarman Kano, Professor Isa Hashim.





Others are: 84-year-old Dan Iyan Kano, Yusuf Bayero; Ma’ajin Watari, Abba Ahmed; former Dan Iyan Kano and uncle to the current emir, Ado Sanusi; Dan Ruwatan Kano, Ibrahim Ado Bayero and; Sallaman Kano, Aminu Dako.





Meanwhile, the Emirate council’s lawyers have written to the commission, drawing its attention to the subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Kano.