



Ememanka, the new Chief Press Secretary to the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has criticized the Senator representing Abia North district, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, over his recent statement on Ndigbo.





Recall that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North zone was quoted, during a Thank You meeting with his constituents held in his Igbere residence , to have said, “Our people(South East), did not support APC, we did not vote for the President and that is what we are paying for, therefore, we(Igbos), are not entitled to anything when we did not vote for APC”.





Ememanka, while reacting in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, on Thursday, opined that Kalu’s statement was a clear indictment that he(Kalu), did not win the 2019 senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC), in Abia north senatorial zone.

His words, “It is an unfortunate statement and an indictment on his own victory. The PDP is challenging his victory in the tribunal. And, he has just indirectly admitted he did not win that election. If he says that our people,(Ndigbo), did not vote for APC, so, how did he(Kalu) emerg the winner of the February 23, 2019 senatorial election held in Abia North district? How did he emerge as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?





“It is an unfortunate statement for a man who is in the senate, to have that kind of parochial and narrow mindset. It is very sad, from a former governor who is occupying an exalted seat in the senate now, even though, his senatorial position is seriously under challenge. And we are hopeful that at the end of the day, the judiciary will throw him(Kalu) out and install Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who we believed, won the election.





” I will advise the former governor not to make unguarded statements. He should remember he’s a statesman and a Senator, pending when he would be removed. He is a senator now, he should make statements that will promote national unity, and not the one that will widen the graviiances that had bedevilled this country over the years”.



