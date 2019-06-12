







As Nigerians commemorate 20 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, the Governor of Ondo State, Olawarotimi Akeredolu has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as the official Democracy Day.





In a statement issued to commemorate the day and tagged “June 12.. ‘ Nigeria’s Democracy Day ‘.. Truth never dies,” Akeredolu stated that President Buhari has put to rest all the injustices that trailed the June 12, 1993 struggles.





The statement he personally signed reads, “The declaration of ‘June 12’ as our “National Democracy Day” by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCRF could not have come at a better time.





“June 12, 1993 was the day, when millions of Nigerians across the nation trooped out to express their democratic will in what has been acknowledged as the freest, fairest and most peaceful election ever.





“Despite the twists and turns that followed what otherwise would have been a landmark event in the history of our country, the fact that the President Buhari administration has now decided to confer official recognition on June 12 as the day our country will now celebrate ‘democracy ‘ is very instructive. Among others, it confirms that, truth never dies.





“History will always remember President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR as a man who walks his talk. He abhors injustice against himself, just as he does against every other person.





“Happy Democracy Day,” the statement read.