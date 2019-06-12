



Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said the philosophy behind June 12 must continually be celebrated by ensuring that elected officers were accountable and every Nigerian treated equally.Sanwo-Olu said this at the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration, with theme “Democracy and Restoration of True Federalism in Nigeria”, organised by the State Government in Lagos.Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said June 12 would continue to remind Nigerians that free and fair election was possible and that it also showed there was unity in diversity.He, however, said that if the philosophies behind June 12 would be accomplished, it would require thinking differently.He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for declaring the day a national holiday, saying he exercised statesmanship to correct the nation’s historic record.The Chairman of the occasion, Rtd. Gen. Alani Akinrinade, said the essence of June 12 would be lost, if the people were not made the fulcrum of governance.He also called for restructuring that would result in having local and state police.“The President should not listen to those who have kicked against restructuring, and look into the political, physical and territorial re-alignment.“Those against it are enemies of peace and they will stop us from joining the rest of the world in the race toward development, human dignity and comfort.“I notice that you are trying to restructure the police, please do it snappy and do not allow it turn to another talk shop. Please commence now because four years is enough to achieve it,” Akinrinade said.He commended the President for his courage and respect for the voice of the people by posthumously honoring the symbol of June 12.“It looks just like yesterday that an election was adjudged free and fair. It is recognition for all whose loved ones died in the struggle for its actualisation,” he said.A former governor of Lagos State, Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu, said Nigeria needed to return to how it started, where there was unity in diversity, especially if it wants to secure its future.Also, a former Commissioner of Information in the state, Mr Dele Alake, said that quality service delivery and eradication of poverty was key to celebration of June 12, as that was what it stood for.