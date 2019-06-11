Former Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, is on the move to take over at Chelsea for the third time, according to SunSport.





Mourinho, a two-time former coach of Chelsea, has also been linked with a move to Newcastle.





The 56-year-old won three English Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup during two spells and five years at the West London club.





Chelsea are speeding up the search for manager, Maurizio Sarri’s successor at Stamford Bridge.

The UEFA Europa League winners have already agreed to release Sarri from his contract, so he can take the Juventus job.





Speaking about his return to management, Mourinho told BeIN SPORTS in March: “What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in the summer, in June, for a new club, for a new pre-season.





“I know exactly what I don’t want.





“That’s the reason why I had to say already to three or four different offers. I had to say no.





“And I know what I want, in terms of not a specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job, I know what I want.”