



Popular cleric and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has accused the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan of looting ‘so much money’ from government treasury.





The controversial pastor made the allegation in a post published via his official Twitter handle on Saturday.





Suleiman, who has been a fierce critic of the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, wrote: “Someone asked me why I’m against the present government and I screamed God forbid.





“I asked him why he didn’t say same when I was seriously speaking out against the activities of the previous government that stole so much money.





“I am not political; I speak truth to power,” Suleman tweeted.





Recall that Apostle Suleman told his congregants shortly before the last general elections to vote for a politician who would rather loot the public treasury than one who would kill them in cold blood.