Atletico Madrid have paid €126m release clause to sign ‘next Ronaldo’ Joao Felix from Benfica.Joao Felix has become Atletico Madrid’s most expensive ever signing once he completes his move from Benfica, surpassing the 72 million euros paid for 70 percent of Thomas Lemar’s rights last summer.According to the latest reports, the Portugal international has already undergone all the necessary medical tests in Madrid.