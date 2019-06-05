



Spokesman for Mr. Jimi Agbaje, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Felix Oboagwina, has described as fake news reports that his principal had dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Oboagwina disclosed on Wednesday in Lagos that social media posts that Agbaje had left the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) were untrue.





There were reports in the social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook that Agbaje had joined APC.









Reacting, Oboagwina described the reports as fake news, saying they were figments of the imaginations of the authors.





He said that Agbaje was still very much in PDP and that there was no way he could have joined APC on social media.