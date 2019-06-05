 Jimi Agbaje denies dumping PDP | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Jimi Agbaje denies dumping PDP

Spokesman for Mr. Jimi Agbaje, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Felix Oboagwina, has described as fake news reports that his principal had dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oboagwina disclosed on Wednesday in Lagos that social media posts that Agbaje had left the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) were untrue.

There were reports in the social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook that Agbaje had joined APC.

One of the posts on WhatsApp and Facebook on Wednesday read: “Lagos PDP finally emptied as Jimi Agbaje defects to APC’’.

Reacting, Oboagwina described the reports as fake news, saying they were figments of the imaginations of the authors.

He said that Agbaje was still very much in PDP and that there was no way he could have joined APC on social media.





