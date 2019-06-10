



Ondo State Governor, Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday evening boasted that with his status, he can no longer be kidnapped; stressing that only those with security convoys are safe from the menace of kidnappers.





Akeredolu, who was speaking during a live TV/Radio programme in the state tagged “Speak With Mr. Governor” revealed that sometimes his convoy has been confronted by suspected kidnappers on Akure-Ilesa-Ibadan highway.





According to him, on those occasions the kidnappers always run into the bush when his security men opened fire.





“I’ve encountered them once or twice as governor.









“I remember, I had to tell my people (convoy) to move. Where ever they are, we confronted them. There’s no need to run away.





“Even at a time of such incidence, my orderly was shaking.





“Even if I walk, they can’t kidnap me. I have passed that stage. They dare not try it.





“It is real that lives of travellers are not safe on the road. On a serious note, kidnapping is not limited to just poor people, but for us with convoys we move easily.





The governor added that, “Armed robbery is fading away and it’s being replaced by kidnapping. It now criminals new fashion trend.”