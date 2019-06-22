



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dispelled rumours that Chidi Nwafor, its director of ICT, has resigned.





In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, the commission said the purported resignation is fake news and should be disregarded.





“The rumour circulating that our Director ICT, Engr. Chidi Nwafor has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded,” INEC wrote.





“The Director and another staff have just returned from South Africa where they represented INEC at the high level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (18 – 20 June 2019).”

INEC added that neither the director nor any of its senior staff have also indicated any intention to resign their appointment since the general elections.





The commission’s ICT department has been in the limelight over an ongoing debate at the presidential election tribunal on whether the electoral body has a server or not.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had claimed that the results obtained from the purported server showed Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, got more votes than President Muhammadu Buhari.





But INEC denied having any server. It said it had only used a server to experiment during previous state governorship elections and not for this year’s general election.