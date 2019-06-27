



A coalition of eight pro-democracy groups say it is a “slight” on the intellect of President Muhammadu Buhari to say he is being controlled by a cabal.





Reacting to a protest against Abba Kyari, Buhari’s chief of staff, and other associates of the president on Monday, Solomon Adodo, national convener, Guardians of Democracy and Development, said a careful study of the president would show that he cannot be “controlled by external forces”.





Adodo said Kyari, Mamman Daura and Ismaila Isa Funtua are long standing associates of the president “who have proved their mettle of trustworthiness”.





“A careful study of the person of President Muhammadu Buhari will show any discerning mind that he is not one to be subjected to the unwieldy control of any external forces,” he said at a press briefing in Abuja.





“However as a true democrat, he believes in consultation with patriots. It is therefore a slight on the intellect of Mr. President to adduce that he is being controlled by an imaginary cabal.





“The recent decisive actions by the government geared at fostering fiscal transparency at the local government level thereby bringing development to the grassroots through financial autonomy for the local governments would not have been possible if we did not have a strong-willed and focused President in Muhammadu Buhari as these misguided critics would have the public believe.”





He said those behind the protest are plotting their political pathways towards the 2023 presidential race.





“They should therefore leave Mr. President and his co-stewards out of their permutations,” Adodo said.





“It is too early in the day to start sacrificing the more important issues of governance and development for political exigencies.





“The warning should be reiterated for an umpteenth time that we shall not relent in using all strategies within the precincts of the law in combating all those who seek to cripple the good government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”





The other groups are APC Youth Solidarity Network, Independent Public Service Watch, Transparency and Accountability Initiative, Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch in Nigeria and Concerned Democrats for Equitable Representation.