



Senate President Bukola Saraki says it is clear that either Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, or Ahmad Lawan, senate leader, will succeed him.





Saraki spoke during the valedictory session of the 8th senate which held on Thursday.





He highlighted the achievements of the upper legislative chamber of the national assembly and thanked the senators for their support.





“Distinguished colleagues, let me thank each and every one of you for your contributions towards making this the historic senate that it is. When I think of the many trials and tribulations we have faced as an institution, and my own personal travails particularly at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, I am humbled, because none of our achievements would have been possible without the support and cooperation of the entire members of this chamber,” he said.





“The pieces of legislation we passed in the crucial areas and areas affecting the daily lives of citizens – on the economy, in education, security, anti-corruption, health and so on – will remain a benchmark. Working together, we clocked many firsts in the 8th Senate, and we should rightly be proud of these, especially as they are imperishable legacies we are leaving for the people.





“It should be a matter of pride to all 109 senators and to our offspring that, in this chamber, we put humanity first. I will always be proud of the humaneness of the 8th senate. Whenever the situation demanded, we left the imposing edifice of the national assembly to reach out to the person on the street. We showed that parliament belongs to the people and that there should be no barrier between lawmakers and those they represent.





“I thank majority leader Ahmad Lawan; you have made your mark here and the record reflects it. I also thank former majority leader Ali Ndume; you also made your mark. Between the former majority leader and the current one, it is clear that one of you will be president of the senate.





“Whoever emerges, I wish you the very best of luck. This I know: whatever the capacity, we should always do our best to serve the interest of the people. We should also have it in the back of our minds that power is transient.”





Lawan is the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but Ndume has refused to withdraw from the race.



