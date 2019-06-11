Ike Ekweremadu, senator representing Enugu west, says he ran for office of deputy senate president to make a statement.
Speaking with journalists after losing the contest for the office of deputy senate president to Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator said he only made up his mind to run this morning.
Omo-Agege polled 68 votes to defeat the former deputy senate president who polled 37 votes.
“We need to exonerate ourselves. It was not a contest to win or lose, I wanted to make a statement,” he said.
“For over 20 years, I have been very busy with politics and governance. So, I think I can have a rest and reflect on other things.
“I believe there must be a referendum. Look at what happened on a day I was presiding and the chamber was invaded. It is embarrassing that someone who led that operation will take a bow and endorsed and we all work home like it doesn’t matter.
“I wanted a situation where we could present a referendum in respect of what transpired.”
Ekweremadu said he thought the All Progressives Congress (APC) would produce a “consensus candidate that we can all be proud of.”
The lawmaker was first elected into the upper legislative chamber in 2003.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Liar, liar... he won't be saying the same thing if he had won.. The police arrested the culprits, hold them responsible if theyve not arrested Omo-Agege.. If you knew you wanted to rest, you should not have gone again for another four years.. See his cassava headReplyDelete
Flimsy and lousy excuse. This is the reward for GREED. The news is that Senator Ovie Omo Agege trashes Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Ike Ekweremadu has just been made irrelevant politically in a dishonourable manner.ReplyDelete
Things fall apart, sorry. But if really you wanted to rest, you would have not even attempted to contest.ReplyDelete