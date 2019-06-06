



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday reacted to the report of former Defence Minister, Lt. Gen. T.Y Danjuma (retd); former Military Governor of Rivers State, General Zamani Lekwot (retd); and Chief Solomon Asemota, SAN, dragging President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom, UK, Parliament, over alleged move to Islamise Nigeria.





Alleging that Buhari was pursuing a jihad or Islamisation agenda, they told the UK parliament that Buhari was not serious about tackling insecurity arising from Boko Haram insurgency and herdsmen-farmers crises in the country.





The trio acted under the aegis of Nigerian Christian Elders Forum, NCEF.





Other members of the group are: General Joshua Dogonyaro, retd; Justice Kalajine Anigbogu, Elder Matthew Owojaiye, Dr. Kate Okpaleke and Elder Moses Ihonde.





Reacting to the report, Kanu lamented that the world refused to listen when he first raised the alarm.





Sharing the report on his Twitter handle, the IPOB leader expressed optimism that the world would listen to NCEF leaders.





Kanu tweeted: “Over the years I repeatedly warned that Fulani oligarchy will not stop until they complete their jihadi conquest of Nigeria. I was castigated and called all manner of names.





“I hope @UKParliament will listen to TY Danjuma because Britain created this human tragedy called Nigeria.”