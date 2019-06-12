



Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed responsibility for Nigeria’s exclusion from the forthcoming US-Africa summit.





IPOB said Nigeria’s reputation has been left in tatters following President Muhammadu Buhari’s proscription of its activities.





A statement by the IPOB’s spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, on Wednesday, also claimed that Igbos living in the United States of America and Canada are fully determined in the pursuit of Biafra independence.





He said, “The reputation of Nigeria has been left in tatters as the world has shown that terrorism tag against IPOB is meaningless foolish.

“Nigeria has been thoroughly disgraced by IPOB culminating in the exclusion of Jubril Al-Sudani from the forthcoming US-Africa Summit.





“Regardless of the intimidation, arrest, killings and massacre orchestrated and designed to humiliate Biafrans by the Fulani dictators running Nigeria government and her security agencies, we continue to march relentlessly to our preordained destination of Biafra freedom.





“Our leaders have so far successfully mobilised and united Biafrans living in North America under one common purpose. He will continue to hold town hall meetings and private consultations in the coming weeks.





“Biafrans living in the United States of America and Canada have proven that our people are fully determined, united and committed to the pursuit of Biafra independence as undisputedly championed by IPOB.





“We are urging Biafrans both home and in the diaspora to continue to provide strong support and security for our leader during these times.”