 Internet users in Nigeria hit 119.5m in April | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Internet users in Nigeria hit 119.5m in April

3:19 PM 0
A+ A-

Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 119,506,430 million in April 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for April posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 119,506,430   in April from the 115,938,225 recorded in March, showing an increase of 3,568,205 new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN, and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the big loser.


The breakdown revealed that MTN gained the most with 3,474,208  new internet users, increasing  its subscription in April   to  50,026.393  from 46,552,185  recorded in March

Globacom came second with 191,005  new internet users in April, increasing its subscription to 28,627,391  in April as against 28,436,386 in March.

Airtel also gained  94,412  new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 31,337,657 in April as against 31,243,185 recorded in March.

The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile lost  201,050  internet users in April with 9,441,343 as against 9,642,393 recorded in March.

The data revealed that Visafone recorded 73,646 in April as against 64,076 in March.



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top