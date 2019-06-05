Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as the president of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) until 2023.

The 49-year-old lawyer, who was picked to lead Fifa out of its current crisis, secured a second term in office on Wednesday by acclamation after running unopposed for the sport’s top job.





The soccer governing body took to its Twitter page to announce Infantino’s re-election.

Gianni Infantino is re-elected as FIFA President until 2023 — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) June 5, 2019

The former Uefa’s secretary was first elected president during the 2016 Fifa Extraordinary Congress on February 26 to complete the term of Sepp Blatter.





Blatter was forced out of office in fallout from corruption investigations, and is now serving a six-year ban from all footballing activities for financial misconduct.





More to follow…