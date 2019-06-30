



Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), says he is the best dressed pastor in town.





Fatoyinbo, who is facing a public backlash for allegedly raping Busola Dakolo, said this on Sunday while thanking members of the church who are standing by him.





Protesters had stormed the church headquarters in Abuja and its Lagos branch, asking the pastor to step aside and be made to face justice.





“I am the best dressed pastor in town,” he said to a round of applause from the congregation.

“But having you, I am the most blessed pastor,” he added, asking his congregation not to be provoked as they make their way out through the people protesting at the church gate.





Known to be stylish, Fatoyinbo had recently rocked labels like Angelo Galasso, Billionaire Couture, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci, and Christian Louboutin.





During the service that ended abruptly, the pastor also announced the suspension of a seven-day programme of the church, saying the “Holy Spirit” directed him to do so.





He said he had been relating with his mentors and in the coming days, he will be giving some instructions.





Fatoyinbo had since denied the allegation, and while also speaking on Sunday, Modele, his wife, said her husband is not a rapist.



