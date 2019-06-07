The Imo State Government has directed those appointed by ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha, to vacate the state Commissioners’ Quarters.





This was contained in a terse press release signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo state, Chief Uche Onyeagucha, on Friday.





According to the statement, “Government has observed with dismay that some past Commissioners and appointees are still occupying houses at the Commissioners Quarters at Concorde Avenue and other government premises.





“By this notice, the said occupants are hereby directed to vacate those Quarters immediately.”

Meanwhile, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has approved the constitution of a Financial Advisory Committee for the state government.





A press release signed by the Secretary to the Imo state government, Uche Onyeagucha, and issued to newsmen on Friday, named, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo as Chairman of the committee.





Others are: Mr. Nick Opara Ndudu (Secretary), Nze Charles Onwunali (Member), Mr. Kelechi Omeni-Nzewuihe(Member), Sir Chime Aliliele (Member), Mr. Charles Nwogu (Member), Mrs. UdezeIbezim (Member)

and Mrs. Ify Maureen Okafor(Member).





The release stated that the committee’s terms of reference included to: ascertain and document the locations of and balances on all bank accounts operated by Imo State government, its Ministries, Departments and Agencies as at May 29, 2019.





“To review all financial transactions and where necessary a forensic audit, with a view to ascertaining sources of funds and the application of same.





“To review such disbursements/applications of State resources to ascertain the propriety of charges levied on accounts, interest payment on loans and deposits where applicable, authorization, etc.





“To review the operations of the Imo State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) with a view to recommending appropriate strategies to reposition the agency for better performance and sustained growth.





“To conduct governance/financial reviews of key agencies of government with a view to document all revenues generated or subventions/allocations between 2011 – 2019 and reviewing the propriety of applications/disbursements of State resources between 2011 – 2019.”