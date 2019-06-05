



Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 election, Uche Nwosu, has declared that Governor Emeka Ihedioha has no plans for the State.





Nwosu said this in his reaction to Ihedioha’s insistence that ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha did not properly hand over to him.





“The action of the governor since he assumed office has showed that he is not serious and does not seem to have any cutout plan or blueprint for governance, except the desperation to grab power”, Nwosu to The Nation.





“The people of Imo state did not vote for him to start chasing shadows. For the time he will stay as the governor, he should unfold his plans and programme for the people. No one is interested in excuses, what the people want is performance and nothing less.









“The suspension of Local Government Chairmen and their Councilors, dissolving the recently-inaugurated members of boards of government agencies and parastatals and scrapping of recently established tertiary institutions, is definitely a wrong way to start for a government that wants to make headway.





“One would have expected that by now, the governor should have engaged the civil servants and tell them what he has for the workers, as well as taken up from where his predecessor stopped.





“The acrimonies that could arise from these actions are hardly what Ihedioha needed at this time, he should rather consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and that is was what Imolites want to see.





“He should concentrate on the business of governance If I were the governor today, I will definitely hit the ground running, knowing that there is job to do”.