Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has begun the process of reviewing all laws made by the House of Assembly.The governor, who has set up a committee to review the laws, said the review is to strengthen the laws and make them in tandem with the expectations and desires of the people.Ihedioha, who spoke yesterday at a retreat for members-elect of the House of Assembly in Oguta, said the committee, which will be headed by the Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi, will harmonise all laws enacted by the House of Assembly to give the state a new beginning.He urged the members-elect to be abreast of their responsibilities, stressing that he does not intend to run a propaganda government, but a government based on rule of law and due process.“As a government, we will take a radical departure from the past. I will not run a government of propaganda, but one anchored on due process and rule, and so you must be ready to do your work. I will fire you with executive bills and we must adhere strictly to the budgetary process.”