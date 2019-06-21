I am currently enjoying the time of my life in Ethiopia and I am too BLESSED to be STRESSED by the DISTRESSED. I started the #FreeLeahSharibu movement and I‘ve not and will not make money from it. I wrote a book on Leah Sharibu and gave ALL the money to her mum.



Because of the #FreeLeahSharibu movement, I I have been to 27 countries in 2019 (so far) with MY OWN MONEY. I have met and convinced world leaders, including @BorisJohnson, and pop stars, including Shalamar, to wear the Free Leah T-Shirts ON MY OWN DIME.



-I went to Mount Everest because of #FreeLeahSharibu and made the movement go global. My money and my money alone is driving the movement. I have not collected a DIME from any local or international agency. If you have proof to the contrary, EXPOSE me.



Finally, if I have taken money from any agency or charity, then may God PUBLICLY punish me. But if these haters have falsely accused me, then my Father in heaven, please PUBLICLY avenge me. Meanwhile, #FreeLeahSharibu continues. Haters, think of new LIES.

Reno Omokri, who is at the forefront of the campaign to free the Dapchi Schoolgirl that was left behind in Boko Haram captivity because she refused to denounce her Christian faith — Has been accused of using the proceeds of the campaign to live a flamboyant life.Omokri has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning, with accusations that he is a fraud and uses activism as a tool to defraud unsuspecting people.However, the bestselling author has reacted to the claims and says he has never taken money that comes from the campaign — he has embarked on the campaign solely funded with his own money.He said: