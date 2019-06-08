



Outgoing Senate leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has stated that when he becomes the next Senate president, he won’t be a rubber stamp and an appendage of the executive arm of government.





Lawan made the comment on Friday, June 7, in Abuja, as he unveiled his 20-page agenda titled “A National Assembly that Works for Nigeria: Proposed Legislative Agenda for the 9th Senate”





The lawmaker, who was speaking ahead of the inauguration of the ninth Senate on Tuesday, June 11, assured Nigerians of a predictable budget cycle in the 9th National Assembly, in collaboration with the executive.





He noted that though there would be disagreement between the Senate and executive under his leadership, it would be with respect.





He said: “If there is need for disagreement in the interest of Nigerians, we will disagree with the executive; but with dignity and respect.





“There will not be a Senate which will be a rubber stamp of the executive under my watch, but a Senate that is highly responsible and committed to those things that work for the country.”





According to Lawan, under his leadership, the ninth Senate will not be for political parties, religion or geopolitical zones; but for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and her people.





He asserted that in the ninth Senate, there won’t be any dichotomy along party lines.



