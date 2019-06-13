Media personality and author, Toke Makinwa has said she would never split the bill for expenses that comes up during a date if she didn’t initiate the outing.The fashionista made this known while sharing her thoughts on ‘Toke Moments,’ her lifestyle vlog.Makinwa said her requirement for participating in footing such bills is only if she invited her partner for the date.“If it’s like ‘oh I’m bored, let’s go out’, and we both agreed to go out, then I can split the bill with you. But if you invite me to a place, best believe you’re paying the bill. Don’t come at me with that shit…,” Toke said.In recent times the engaging topic of who pays on a date has been sparking various reactions on social media. The 34-year-old entrepreneur says she would rather stick to the “old school” ways.“I am sorry I’m old school. If you want to take me out. You made me wear a dress from my house, and shoe and wear makeup… sorry, you asked me out. I’m a different kind of person,” she said.In the same vein, she also revealed some guidelines on how to spot self-absorbed men who have nothing to offer in a relationship.“A baby boy for life are those people who don’t do shit but sit around on their behind. Some of them are basically children from trust fund family… They don’t work, all they do is to rely on their fine looks to get by. All he has is fine boy syndrome,” said the TV host.“He’ s the one that talks too much…they are always lying. They are not hustlers, they never believe in hard work.“They just loaf around, they collect money from girls. They are the kind of kind who when they start talking to you, in two weeks they already have problems. It’s always starting with can I borrow money from you. From borrowing money from you then the money never comes back.”