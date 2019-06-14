



Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) says he will seek a second term.





He made this known on Friday at the ongoing annual meetings of the bank in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.





“I will run as a candidate to complete the work we have started,” he told journalists at the closing press conference.





“I understand the responsibilities. I do not work for myself. I work with all of my body to fast track the improvement of this continent with the support of our donors.





“I am driven by Africa and it is not a chore for me. It is a labour of love so I am humbled when I see the trust placed on me to elect me as president of the bank.”





Listing the achievements of the bank, Adesina, who is a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria, said 55 million people now have access to an improved transport system because of the bank’s projects.





He said 16 million now have electricity in their homes and 32 million can access clean water and medical facilities.











