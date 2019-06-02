Highlife singer, Sunny Neji a.k.a Mr Fantastic has said he wasn’t looking for fame when he became a musician.The ‘Oruka’ crooner noted that he never allow fame get into his head because he prepared for it.According to him:“People have different reasons for coming into the entertainment industry. For some people, fame just comes without them preparing for it. Some people come in with a specific purpose – they enjoy creating music. I came into the industry because I enjoyed making music; I wasn’t looking for fame. I wanted to make music to touch people. So, when the fame came, it didn’t make any difference to me”, he said.When asked about new projects he is working on, he said: “I am currently working on a concert called Timeless that would hold between October and November. We are trying to put up a concert that would challenge lots of artistes to match the quality. It is a way of challenging everybody to work harder. I am sure that the whole country is going to be very proud of it. I have heard a lot of people complain about the quality of songs and concerts out there but I don’t like to get involved in that argument because I believe music is subjective. So, I just pursue what I think should be. We tend to set what we consider the standard.”