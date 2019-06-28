 I was told to protect our family’s image by keeping mute - Lady whose cousin drugged and raped her | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Twitter user has narrated how she was drugged and raped by her cousin who eventually went free because she was told to keep silent and protect the family name.

Gentle_Ezenwanyi said she was awaiting admission into the university when her aunt invited her to come live with them. While there, her cousin drugged her with cocaine while she was sleeping so she won't wake up. He then proceeded to rape her


When she reported the rape, she was told to keep silent to protect the family name.

She was reminded of the incident after she recently woke to a WhatsApp message from her rapist

Read her story below.

