Argentina legend Diego Maradona says he should be the next manager of Premier League club, Manchester United.The 58-year-old is currently managing Mexican second-tier side Dorados de Sinaloa after spells coaching in the United Arab Emirates and as chairman at Belarusian side Dynamo Brest.He said; “If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it.“I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.The Red Devils have not lifted the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013.In the six years since, they have added one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Europa League to their major trophy haul.But it is a compatriot of Maradona’s that has forced him to switch allegiance from United to their rivals across town.He added: “Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson.“But now I have to say Manchester City. I know I shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team.”