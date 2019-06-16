



Erstwhile Director-General of the Yahaya Bello campaign in the 2015 All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Kogi State, Dr Yakubu Ugwolawo, has begged the Igala nation to forgive him for presenting the governor to them, saying, “the current administration in the state is a disgrace to the ruling All Progressives Congress”.





Ugwolawo stated this on Saturday at a sensitization meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Justice Forum held in Ankpa.





The former campaign DG, who led 407 Igala delegates to vote for Bello against his opponent, late Prince Abubabar Audu, lamented that the last three years of Bello’s administration is a disappointment to the Igala race.





He further warned that it will be disastrous to field the incumbent governor to fly the APC flag in the November 16th governorship election, adding that his appointment so far has been lopsided.





Ugwolawo said, “I’m using this medium to apologize to the entire Igala nation for fielding Alhaji Bello in 2015 primary which made him the first runner up to our late leader Prince Abubakar Audu. I regret supporting him. Please forgive me. I regret my action for leading 407 Igala delegates to vote against our own brother. So far, Bello’s performance showed that, he does not mean well for our people”.





Adding his voice, the spokesperson of APC Justice Forum, Mr Goodman Akwu, while expressing regret over the failure by the Bello-led government, maintained that the governor is championing the slogan of new direction by impoverishing the people with hunger, poverty, non payment of salary and death.





He said the forum is set to restore life to APC and to ensure that the party adopts direct primary election in the forthcoming APC governorship primary in Kogi.





“Governor Bello from available records has collected over N335 billion. We have this records from the office of the auditor general and ministry of finance. We also learnt that he has hidden huge amount of money to persecute his re-election bid. So, we must stand against this because his government is anti-people. If I were to be him, I will bow out because he has failed the young generation.





“Bello who happened to be an opportunist worked against the APC when he lost the primary against our late leader. He came into power by accident, and now the State is bleeding since he assumed office. Whoever that is amplifying Bello’s ‘Enemuneme’ slogan from Kogi East is a disappointment to Igala race,” he added.





Present at the meeting were APC governorship aspirants among whom include: former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Sanni Lulu, Yusuf Maiyanga, Mona Audu, and representatives of other aspirants from Kogi East.