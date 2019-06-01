Ruggedman has said if he had known that the Naira Marley case would have been taken serious as this, he wouldn’t have condemned the young rapper on a public domain.The rapper made the statement in a video while reacting to the Naira Marley’s release a day after he was granted bail by a Lagos court.“If I say I’m not disturbed to know how crazy this Naira Marley case has gotten I’ll be lying. I commented and cautioned him like I would do as a senior colleague to a younger colleague because for me I knew and I could see that what he was saying was not going to go well with a lot of people; especially the authorities, and that’s why I did what I did. If I’d known it was going to get this bad I wouldn’t have said it anywhere I was happy he was arrested, insinuate or joke about fraudster or anything around him”, he said.While advising the public to quit sending negative vibes the rapper’s way, he added that irrespective of all that has transpired, Naira Marley remains his colleague in the music industry.“No matter what happens, he’s still a junior colleague in the industry. If people that I don’t know randomly call on me about SARS issue and I carry the matter on my head to get justice for them, why in the world would I want to do something that would bring down a young artiste? That’s not Ruggedman if you know me you know me.What he does not need right now is a lot of unnecessary negative vibes. I’ve seen all the comments and threats and everything. But what I’ll say is God bless everybody because we learn by what happens every day and what we do.”