



A member of the House of Representative, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said he regrets letting Femi Ghabjabiamila down in his ill-fated speakership bid in 2015.





Jibrin stated this at a press briefing held by the Gbajabiamila/Wase Speakership Campaign Council, in Abuja on Wednesday.





He, however, said he has since repented and rejoined forces with the Lagos lawmaker who is currently seeking to lead the House of Representatives in the ninth National Assembly.





He said, “I want to say that we, including myself, let Femi down in 2015. Yes, I was among those who let him down at the last minute but I have since repented.





“By God’s grace, by June 11, Femi and Wase would become the Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, especially as Yakubu Dogara ceases to be Speaker after tomorrow, Thursday, June 6,” Jibrin said.





Earlier, he decried the “campaign of calumny” ‎being mounted by some disgruntled lawmakers against Gbajabiamila’s bid.





He said the Lagos lawmakers had never been convicted anywhere, either in Nigeria or elsewhere.