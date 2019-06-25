



Just when you think you have heard and seen it all about people's preferences when it comes to having a relationship, something happens and knocks you off.





In a video that has gone viral online, a Nigerian lady reveals that she prefers dating married men to single guys because married men give her peace of mind and are more romantic.





The lady also said that married men do not ask silly questions like the single guys who all they know is to enter into squabbles with their partners.





She said that cannot date her single man and thinks that single guys have a lot to learn from their married counterparts.





In the video, the lady is seen brushing her fixed hair and she makes bold her choice of men in a way that shows what she is saying.





In her words: "Married men are the sweetest to date because they are romantic and they are even more less stressful.





"Single guys and frustration are one. When you are dating a married man, you have peace of mind, and they are more caring and generous.





"Single guys have to go and learn from those married men because they certainly don't know anything about romance.





"But when you are dating a married man, you just feel the romance, the love and the care."



