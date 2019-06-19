Jose Mourinho says he is open to returning to the game as a manager of a national team rather than a club.The Portuguese has been out of management since being sacked by Manchester United in December after overseeing the club’s worst start to a campaign in 28 years.When asked about his next challenge, Mourinho said he would welcome the opportunity to manage at international level and revealed it would not necessarily have to be with Portugal.“I want to compete in new competitions,” the 56-year-old told Eleven Sports. “I think about the World Cup and the European Championships.“For a long time, I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.“Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily.”