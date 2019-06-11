Clara, estranged wife of former Enugu State Governor Sullivan Chime, on Monday told an FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, that she left her matrimonial home for fear of her life, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.Clara made the allegation while being cross-examined by counsel for Chime, Paul Onyia, in the petition filed by ex-governor for the dissolution of their 11-year-old marriage.Clara told the court that she met her husband while he was governor.She said, “I bought two vehicles – a Lexus 570 SUV and a BMW S6 – for myself while married to the former governor.“I did not use his money to buy the vehicles.”She also said she bought her landed property from the Enugu State Housing Corporation, adding that she paid for it after leaving office .Clara said, “I have the title documents of the landed property.”Asked if she was aware that the petitioner ceased to be governor since 2015, Clara said, “I am aware that he ceased to be Enugu State governor on May 29, 2015.”She, however, disclosed that she did not know how much Chime earns as pension.”She also told the court that she was involved in oil and gas business, adding that she had been living well despite not receiving maintenance allowance from her husband since 2013 they had been living apart.She also alleged that her estranged husband had refused to allow her see her only child with him.“I only see my child during Church services or at social events whenever I am in town,” Clara said.After listening to her testimony, Justice Angela Otaluka adjourned the case until October 14 for adoption of final written addresses.