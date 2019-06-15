



Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says politicians are a group of people “you must watch very carefully.”





Wike spoke when he received a delegation of Anglican bishops who paid him a solidarity visit.





The governor said he is not carried away by congratulatory messages and would not let his guard down.





“I am not carried away by all the congratulatory and goodwill messages,” he said.





“So, as a politician, one group of people you must watch very carefully are the politicians. They are easily swayed. Some believe; when they believe, they believe.





“Something can entice politicians and they can change. If you watch what happened at the national assembly, you can see that this is the attitude of politicians.





“You see the party has a position; before you know it, they are selling out themselves for one plate of porridge. This one has a case and he wants them to withdraw the case.





“It is difficult for me to give 100 percent trust that a man will continue to be like this or like that. The only person that cannot change is God.





“For human beings, they can always change. That is why they are human beings. You can trust a human being, but be careful to open your eyes because anything can happen.”





On his part, Tunde Adeleye, archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, advised the governor to remain vigilant.