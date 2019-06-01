



Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, the estranged husband of singer Tiwa Savage, has expressed his fear for women.Recall that the artiste manager had in April 2016 attempted to commit suicide after embarking on a lengthy Instagram rant where he accused his former wife of infidelity and alleged that she had slept with a number of her colleagues in the music industry.Teebillz recently turned down a lady’s advances as she made an attempt to propose her love for him on Instagram .The brave lady stated in his comment section that she was different from other women and was willing to take care of him.Amazingly, Teebillz turned her down, saying he’s scared of women for now.Speaking further he said, he is single and searching while replying another lady in his comment session.