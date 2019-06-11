







Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that he was ready to give up his immunity if found guilty of any corrupt practices while in the office.





Makinde made this declaration during a two-day induction programme organised for members of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.





The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Tuesday, insisted that his administration will soon establish an anti-corruption agency that will tackle all forms of corruption in the state.





He said the plan for the establishment of the anti-graft agency was part of his administration’s resolve to fight corruption.

He disclosed that the lawmakers would get a bill seeking to establish the ‘Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency’ immediately after the inauguration.





According to him, when the agency was established, it will be empowered to beam its searchlight on individuals and government institutions in the state.





Makinde, while speaking further, then expressed readiness to waive his immunity and appear before the agency if found wanting.





He said, “The first Executive Bill we are bringing to you is for us to set up an Anti-Corruption Agency for Oyo State. And I will waive my immunity, if I am found not to be above board, to face that agency.”





The governor also promised to work with the state assembly to guarantee financial autonomy to local government administration.





Makinde said his government was determined to make the state one of the safest in the country by coming up with measures to tame insecurity.





He disclosed that his government already had a blueprint on the security sector, adding that his colleagues in the South West region were also working in the same direction.





Makinde while insisting that the state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) remained banned, remarked that his decision to proscribe the union, was borne out of the resolve to ensure that the state was not held to ransom by a few individuals.





He implored the members of the Assembly to work towards a cordial relationship with the executive.





Makinde disclosed that his administration had four major areas to focus on, which included economy, agriculture, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development.





He added, “We want to expand our economy and lift as many of our people as possible out of poverty.





“We want to use agriculture to expand the economy. It is not by just saying it; we have to see real action and most of our infrastructure will be made to target our economy and we need to work together on this.”