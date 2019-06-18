“Dear women, if you spent the time you are spending praying and fasting, dressing sexy for your husbands, you will have less divorce cases and less unfaithful husbands.



“Some cretinous dingbats will say, even if you are naked a man that would cheat, would cheat. It’s the intellectual equivalent of saying everyone will die, so let’s just eat all the junk food we can lay our hands on.



“Do your bit first, pray, yes! fast, yes! nut make sure you are your husbands whore, so your job and position won’t be outsourced.”

