



Member-elect for Onitcha North/Onitcha South federal constituency of Anambra State under the umbrella of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, at the floor of the House of Representatives, seconded the nomination of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th House.





This was brazenly in total disagreement with the decision of her party, the PDP, which had in the early hours of Tuesday, concluded on the aspiration of Hon. Umar Bago.





At the ongoing inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) elected to represent Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency, Hon. Jubril Abdulmumini, had nominated Gbajabiamila as Speaker.





Also nominated for the speakership position is Hon. Bago, representing Chanchagi federal constituency of Niger State.

Bago was nominated by Hon. Yunusa Ahmad Abubakar representing Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe state and was seconded by Hon. Mark Gbila representing Gwer East/Gwer West federal constituency of Benue State.





The duo said they were nominating Bago based on the spirit of equity, fairness and justice as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Both Gbajabiamila and Bago accepted their nominations to run for speakership.





Voting, therefore, commenced at exactly 3.43pm, using a secret ballot system.