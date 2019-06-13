



Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Wednesday, attacked passengers on the Ife-Ibadan expressway, killing one person.





The deceased was identified as Adenipekun Ademiju, a worker in the Atakumosa west local government area of Osun state.





He was in a vehicle heading to Ibadan, Oyo state, when the attackers struck around Ikire, a community along the expressway.





According to a witness, the attackers shot indiscriminately at the vehicle in a bid to make it stop.

While the driver was said to have run inside the bush, the assailants left Ademiju’s remains by the roadside as they absconded with the vehicle.





“The man was killed instantly by herdsmen who rob regularly on this road,” the witness said.





“It was Ademiju and the driver that were in the car but while the robbers were shooting indiscriminately to forcefully stop them, the bullet hit the deceased.





“The driver ran into the nearby bush and Ademiju’s body was left on the highway by the robbers, who went away with the car.”





Folashade Odoro, public relations officer of the Osun police command, confirmed the incident in an interview with reporters, saying the command is still investigating the matter.





In May, Yinka Adegbehingbe, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was kidnapped by gunmen along the same spot.



