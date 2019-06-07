Mr. Dipo Olorunrinu, the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos State House of Assembly, says his loyalty to PDP burnt his fingers.





Olorunrinu (APC-Amuwo-Odofin I) disclosed this on the floor of the House at the Special Valedictory Session of the 8th Lagos Assembly on Thursday.





Olorunrinu thanked the PDP for giving him the privilege to come to the House but said that his loyalty had affected his political career, NAN reports.





“APC is a party that is very progressive. I appreciate the very revered Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I saw progressiveness of the House.

“I was like a lone voice in the wilderness before I joined the APC. While in opposition, I was only trying to prove loyalty. My loyalty has really burnt my hand and I have learnt my lessons,” Olorunrinu said.





The lawmaker said that he was persuaded to defect to APC when others did in 2017, but he stayed on for his loyalty to the opposition party.





“I was advised to leave PDP, but I delayed because I wanted to show loyalty to the party,” he said.





He prayed that God would pay him for his loyalty now that he was in the ruling party.