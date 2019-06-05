



The house of representatives will on Thursday hold a valedictory session for the eight asse





Patrick Giwa, acting clerk of the lower legislative chamber, disclosed this in a notice to the lawmakers.





Giwa said all the lawmakers and invited guests should be seated at 10:30am ahead of the special session billed for 11am.





“This is to inform all Honourable Members that a Special Valedictory Session to end the Eighth House of Representatives will hold on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the House Chamber by 11 a.m. prompt,” the clerk said in the notice.





“All honourable members and invited guests are to be seated by 10:30am.”





The ninth house is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

mbly led by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.