



The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, caucus in the coming 9th House of Representatives has offered 60 chairmanship and deputy chairmanship of committees positions to a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration.





The Director-General of the Femi Gbajabiamila/Ahmed Wase Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, who fielded questions from journalists in Abuja on Saturday, said the positions would be enough for the faction which membership was over 60.





The lawmaker from Kano State said, with the votes from this faction together with 223 APC members-elect, Gbajabiamila and Wase would emerge as Speaker and Deputy Speaker on Tuesday.





“Since it is only one faction that is working with us, what we are giving them will be enough for all of them. It has never looked so bright, sure and clear to us that we are going to win election by the grace of God. We can’t be a victim of once bitten twice shy. We have taken all necessary measures humanly possible.

“APC is much more comfortable with 223 members. But our campaign is even more aggressive to poach PDP members as a safety net. We have been open to negotiate with one faction of the PDP. Their support for Gbajabiamila and Wase is because they are most competent at this election,” he added.





He said the choice of Gbajabiamila over other contenders was a combination of competence, fairness, and the quest for victory while dismissing the notion that the South East geo-political zone had been shortchanged.





He added that the position was zoned to him because he remained the candidate that has acceptability among his colleagues.





The federal legislator said majority of members had settled for Gbajabiamila before he received endorsements from President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors, the APC leadership and other critical stakeholders, stressing that he had massive support across party line.



