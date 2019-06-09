





A 61-year-old man has been arrested by the police for cutting off the hand of an 11-year-old boy at Okoko area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.





The victim, Goodluck Amechi had his hand cut off by Jeremiah Obifor, who said he thought the boy wanted to steal his fishes.





Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, disclosed on Sunday that on 7 June, 2019 at about 12.20pm, one Doris Isaac of No.6 Ajanaku Street, Okoko reported at Okoko Police Station that on the same date at about 8.20am, her foster son, Goodluck Amechi, 11, was attacked with a matchete by one Jeremiah Obifor, 61.





Elkana said the boy’s right hand was cut off as he was rushed to the hospital.

“The victim was rushed to Igando General Hospital. The suspect alleged that, he saw the victim around his fish pond and thought that he came to steal his fish, that was why he attacked him.





“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court,” he said.