The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party, HDP, from the petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.
Justice Mohammed Garba, while delivering the ruling, held that HDP and Chief Ambrose Owuru, its presidential candidate in the Feb. 23 general election, remained consenting plaintiffs in the eyes of the law.
Details later…
